Vice President Kamala Harris in France to mend U.S. relations with Paris Vice President Kamala Harris is in France this week in an effort to mend relations with one of America's oldest allies. Relations between Paris and Washington hit a low point earlier this year due to a submarine deal signed by the U.S., the U.K. and Australia that effectively canceled a similar deal that France had already signed with Australia. CBS News correspondent Elaine Cobbe joined "CBSN AM" from Paris with the latest.