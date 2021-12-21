Vice President Kamala Harris addresses major issues facing the Biden Administration in new interview West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced he will not support the Build Back Better Act, a key part of the Biden administration's legislative agenda, while cold weather and the Omicron variant are driving an increase in COVID-19 infections -- both major challenges for the Biden administration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN to discuss her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.