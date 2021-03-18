Biden travels to Poland in support of Ukraine

Live

Vice President Joe Biden will affirm the United States' support for Ukraine's territorial integrity by traveling to Europe for meetings with regional NATO allies. He will visit Poland, which borders Ukraine. Norah O'Donnell reports.
