Vice-HBO film highlights prison reform, Obama's conversation with Okla. inmates HBO is set to show a special report on America's criminal justice system from Vice, an international news channel. It features footage from President Obama's historic visit to a federal prison in Oklahoma earlier this year. He met with six inmates in an unprecedented conversation about the problems plaguing the system. Mr. Obama’s senior adviser Valerie Jarrett joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the administration’s plans for prison reform.