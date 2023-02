Vets kicked out for being gay still fighting for honorable discharges years later The 1993 law known as “don’t ask, don’t tell” allowed gay people to serve in the U.S. military as long as they remained closeted. The law has been repealed for over a decade, but many of those whose military careers were ended by the policy are still missing out on honorable discharge status and benefits, a CBS News investigation has found. Jim Axelrod reports.