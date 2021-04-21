Live

Veterans opening up to fight PTSD

Roughly 20 American veterans commit suicide every day. To combat the trend, the popular blog Humans of New York is publishing veterans' accounts of their times in service to help others heal. Jim Axelrod reports.
