Veterans exposed to toxic materials fight for health care A leading advocate and U.S. Army veteran is struggling to receive medical coverage to treat illnesses he accrued serving on an air base in Uzbekistan following 9/11. Despite the passing of burn pit legislation in August, Mark Jackson was told his essential medication would not be covered by insurance. He joined CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge to discuss issues with the legislation, and ways to improve health care for veterans exposed to toxic materials.