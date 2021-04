Veteran sports writer on NFL playoffs, new youth book For more than 40 years, New York Daily News-syndicated columnist Mike Lupica has covered just about every sport. He's also authored 22 sports-themed novels for young adults, 13 of which became New York Times best-sellers. Lupica joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss "The Extra Yard," his newest novel about an eighth grade boy who deals with challenges on and off the football field.