Veteran finds peace in yoga class

After a blast in Iraq took both of his legs, a friend suggested Iraq War veteran Dan Nevins try yoga to help with his flashbacks. Now, for the wounded warrior, teaching yoga is more than just a job, it saved his life. Elaine Quijano has his story.
