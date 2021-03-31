Live

Watch CBSN Live

Very important pooches arrive in New York

Hundreds of canines have touched down in the Big Apple ahead of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Their owners are sparing no expense. Lauren Lyster reports how some dogs are treated to spa-like baths, while others are greeted with a red carpet.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.