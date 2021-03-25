Live

Vermont woman celebrates her 105th birthday

Mildred Forrest, described by her friends and family as sassy and sharp-witted, turned 105 years old on September 15th. Forrest has plans to celebrate with “her girls” for a night on the town. WCAX's Adam Sullivan reports.
