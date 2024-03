Vermont town allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote Many young Americans in Brattleboro, Vermont, are heading to the polls for the first time this Super Tuesday following a successful campaign to lower the town's voting age to 16 and 17. The push to let more teens vote in certain races began several years ago and has faced plenty of hurdles. Rio Daims, who worked on the youth vote campaign in 2018, joined CBS News to talk about the change.