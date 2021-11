Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy will not run for re-election in 2022 Senator Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek re-election in 2022. Now questions are rising about who will run for his Vermont seat. E. Thomas Sullivan, the president emeritus and professor of political science at the University of Vermont, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.