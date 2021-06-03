Live

NASA announces two missions to explore Venus

NASA will launch two new discovery missions to Venus between 2028 and 2030. The upcoming trips will be the first time in 30 years NASA probes have visited the "inferno-like" planet. CBSN's Tanya Rivero reports.
