2 dead in vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge U.S.-Canada border crossing, sources say The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls. Charles Marino, a former adviser for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and former Secret Service special agent, and Doug Kouns, a former FBI agent, join CBS News to discuss how authorities will determine if this could have been a planned terrorist attack.