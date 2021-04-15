Vanity Fair editor: Wall Street would choose Clinton over Trump A new article in Vanity Fair describes a recent gathering of influential Wall Street bankers about the election. Contributing editor William D. Cohan writes the meeting’s focus was on the growing possibility that Donald Trump could be the Republican nominee. He notes the group is late to the realization. CBS News contributor Frank Luntz was a guest speaker at the event. Cohan joins “CBS This Morning” to explain why the GOP front-runner does not have Wall Street's support.