Vanished into thin air When a person goes missing there's no guarantee that they'll ever be found. At the age of 44, Stuart Fletcher Currin disappeared, after being last seen on a Florida bench. His childhood friend, Tampa Bay Times reporter Andrew Meacham, launched a detailed search for him, only to uncover the many pitfalls facing those seeking missing loved ones. Susan Spencer of "48 Hours" reports on one man's obsessive search for his friend.