Valerie Jarrett: President Obama will be "citizen like everybody else" Senior adviser Valerie Jarrett has been at President Obama's side throughout his seven years in office and nearly 20 years before that. Her constant presence and unchecked access at times unnerved some staffers, but Jarrett makes no apologies for helping shape the president's legacy. In this preview of Sunday's "60 Minutes,"Jarrett talks to Norah O'Donnell about the president's decision to stay in Washington after he leaves office.