Local Matters: Val Demings to challenge Republican Senator Marco Rubio Florida Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings announced her bid for U.S. Senate, and will face off against Republican Senator Marco Rubio. Demings has held her position since 2015 and is a former police chief of Orlando. Jim DeFede, an investigative reporter and host of "Facing South Florida" at CBS Miami, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest in the Sunshine State.