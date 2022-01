Vaccinologists optimistic that South Africa is over the worst of the pandemic after Omicron wave After just eight weeks since the world first heard about Omicron, discovered here in South Africa, the countries wave dropped as sharply as it had risen with very little interruption to people’s lives. Foreign correspondent Debora Patta revisits the horror of the Delta wave and speaks to a vaccinologist who tells her he is optimistic the worst of the pandemic could be over.