Vaccinated or not, the CDC wants you to wear a mask indoors Rochelle Walensky, who heads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced on Tuesday that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in places that have substantial or high transmission rates of spreading COVID-19 and for children in K-12 schools because of the fast-spreading Delta variant. Dr. Teresa Murray-Amato, chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the change.