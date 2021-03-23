Live

Watch CBSN Live

VA whistleblower testifies to Congress

Kristen Ruell, VA employee in a regional office in Philadelphia, testified in front of a House committee Monday on the backlog of disability payments to vets from the VA. Wyatt Andrews reports on the fallout from Washington.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.