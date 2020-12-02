VA, Defense Department under new pressure to help ailing veterans who served at toxic base Hundreds of service members have come forward after a CBS News investigation revealed new evidence of toxic material at a remote base used after 9/11. According to the Defense Department, more than 15,000 troops passed through a base known as K2 to support missions in nearby Afghanistan. Now, nearly 2,500 service members report rare cancers or other illnesses they believe are linked to their deployments. Catherine Herridge reports.