Uvalde victims’ families, friends testify: CBS News Flash Dec. 16, 2022 Family and friends of victims of the Uvalde mass shooting testified at a congressional hearing on tougher gun laws. The House passed a bill making it possible for Puerto Rico to become a state but it has little chance of getting Senate approval. And Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit the top of Billboard's charts for the fourth year in a row.