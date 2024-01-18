Uvalde shooting police response was "a failure that should not have happened," Garland says The Department of Justice has released a report Thursday on the law enforcement response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Attorney General Merrick Garland said a series of failures contributed to breakdowns during all phases of the response. Felipe Rodriguez, a former NYPD detective sergeant, joins CBS News with insight on law enforcement critical response training, and CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano reports from Uvalde, Texas.