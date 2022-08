Uvalde schools police chief fired: CBS News Flash August 25, 2022 Pete Arredondo has been fired as Uvalde, Texas’ school district police chief. He’s the first officer to lose his job over the May mass shooting. Vanessa Bryant has been awarded $16 million over photos of her husband’s body at the site of the helicopter crash that killed him and their daughter. And a federal judge has stopped Idaho from enforcing an abortion ban for women suffering medical emergencies.