Uvalde gunman bought more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition before school attack The Texas school shooting suspect bought more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition before opening fire and killing 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a law enforcement official said during a news conference on Friday. The suspect purchased 1,657 total rounds of ammunition – and 315 rounds were found inside the school, said Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.