Uvalde dad on gun control year after Robb Elementary shooting: "They know it's a gun issue" Nearly a year ago, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Since the shooting, little has changed in the gun control debate. One of the victims in the attack was 9-year-old Jacklyn Cazares. Her father, Javier Cazares, joined CBS News to talk about gun control legislation in Texas.