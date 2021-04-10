Live

Watch CBSN Live

USS Johnston uncovered after nearly 80 years

Lives lost in the Battle of Leyte Gulf are being remembered after the USS Johnston, which had been unseen by human eyes for nearly 80 years, was uncovered. David Martin has the details on the remarkable discovery.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.