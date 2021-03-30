Live

Using FaceTime to help solve a case

"48 Hours" correspondent Tracy Smith on the clever use of technology by Houston detectives investigating the disappearance of young mother Michelle Warner. For the rest of the story, watch "Gone," Saturday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
