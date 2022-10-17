CBS News App
Use of crime victim's DNA raises privacy concerns
A woman said she was arrested for theft after San Francisco police used her DNA from a rape kit taken in 2016. The charges against her were later dropped after the district attorney discovered the source of the evidence. Janet Shamlian has more.
