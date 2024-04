USC cancels valedictorian's graduation speech amid safety concerns over pro-Palestinian post A controversial decision by leaders at the University of Southern California relates to the debate raging on many U.S. campuses over the war in Gaza. The school says it's canceling a planned graduation speech by its valedictorian, Asna Tabassum, due to safety concerns. This follows the online response to a pro-Palestinian link that Tabassum posted on her Instagram account.