USA Today's Susan Page on Trump's Cabinet picks and Twitter use President-elect Donald Trump is adding names to his administration. Mr. Trump tapped Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, and Linda McMahon to lead the Small Business Administration. Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Trump's Cabinet picks -- including the top contenders for secretary of state -- and his "distinctive way of communicating" on Twitter.