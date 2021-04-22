Live

Watch CBSN Live

USA Today calls Trump "unfit for the presidency"

For the first time in USA Today's 34-year history, the paper is weighing in on the presidential election. The paper's editorial board called Donald Trump "unfit for the presidency." CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the story."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.