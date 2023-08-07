Watch CBS News

U.S. women's soccer team frustrated by early exit

The U.S. women's national soccer team lost to Sweden in the round of 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the team's earliest exit from the tournament. While the players are disappointed, they also expressed hope for the future. Nancy Chen reports.
