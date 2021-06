Analyzing the slowdown of U.S. COVID vaccinations According to the CDC, more than 63% of Americans have their first dose of the COVID vaccination. But, an analysis by The Washington Post found that the country is now averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day. Health experts are concerned this slowdown might hinder the Biden administration's goal of having 70% of Americans with one vaccination by July 4. Brianna Abbott, health reporter for The Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss.