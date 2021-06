U.S. unsure whether 2,100 migrant children have been reunited with parents Up to 2,100 children who were split up from their families near the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration may still be separated from their parents, according to a Department of Homeland Security report prepared for President Biden. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look.