U.S. undergraduate enrollment continues to drop College enrollment numbers in the U.S. are still on the decline, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. The group found that there are little more than 1 million fewer undergraduate students in 2022 compared with 2019 and a nearly 8% decline in transfers from community colleges to four-year colleges in the last year. Stephanie Marken from Gallup's education division joined Jeff Glor to discuss.