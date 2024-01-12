After U.S.-led retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets, concerns of escalation grow The Houthis have said they will respond after the U.S. and U.K. hit the Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen. The U.S. says the strikes were retaliation for continued Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on how the White House decided to act. And Phil Stewart, military affairs and intelligence correspondent for Reuters, joined CBS News to discuss the threat of war spreading throughout the Middle East.