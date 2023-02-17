Watch CBS News

U.S. troops hurt in raid that killed ISIS leader

Senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi was killed, and four American service members and a working dog were wounded, in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, the U.S. military said Friday. David Martin has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.