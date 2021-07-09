President Biden defends accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan All U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan by the end of August, even though the Taliban has. been gaining ground across the war-torn country. President Biden defended his accelerated timeline for America's military withdrawal during a speech yesterday. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Kabul, and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on that plus other issues on Mr. Biden's agenda including voting rights and economic competition.