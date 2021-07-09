Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Biden defends accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

All U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan by the end of August, even though the Taliban has. been gaining ground across the war-torn country. President Biden defended his accelerated timeline for America's military withdrawal during a speech yesterday. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Kabul, and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on that plus other issues on Mr. Biden's agenda including voting rights and economic competition.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.