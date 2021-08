Bahrain opens airport to refugees and Americans as U.S. continues Afghanistan evacuations Around 3,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday as the U.S. starts flying others to Qatar and Bahrain. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports from Doha while CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN with new details on the chaotic situation as thousands of Americans and Afghan aides try desperately to escape Taliban rule.