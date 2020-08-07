U.S. toilet paper companies have been destroying world's largest intact forest for decades: Report A report from the National Resources Defense Council alleges that major U.S. toilet paper manufacturers, from Procter & Gamble to Kimberly-Clark, are destroying Canada's boreal forest. The report claims that the use of virgin pulp to produce popular toilet paper brands is threatening millions of acres of the ancient forest, which is home to over 600 indigenous communities and is essential to fighting climate change. Anna Werner reports.