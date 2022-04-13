U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine as Russian troops regroup The White House has announced a new package of military assistance it will be sending into Ukraine. It comes as Russian troops move toward the eastern part of the country to focus the fighting in Mariupol and the Donbas region. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from Washington, then CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joins "Red and Blue" from Kyiv to discuss the latest, including Ukraine's investigations into reported chemical attacks.