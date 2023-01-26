Watch CBS News

U.S. to send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine

Both the U.S. and Germany have agreed to send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. CBS News' John Dickerson is joined by Lara Seligman, Pentagon reporter for Politico, to discuss the tanks and the next challenges in the war.
