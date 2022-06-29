Watch CBS News

U.S. to increase its military presence in Europe

Amid the war in Ukraine, President Biden said Wednesday the U.S. will send more military might to nine European countries. Russia threatened to respond with "compensatory measures." Nancy Cordes has the latest from the NATO summit in Madrid.
