U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to lower income countries The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19, vaccine to countries that need it most over the 12 months, with the first 200 million doses going out this year. Infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh Adalja joined CBSN to explain why helping other nations' vaccine efforts is important in global fight against the pandemic.