U.S. to allow up to 250 asylum-seekers into the country per day As part of negotiations from a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, the Biden administration has agreed to allow up to 250 asylum-seekers who meet certain criteria into the country per day. Meanwhile, ProPublica reports the administration is fighting misinformation that's driving more people to the U.S.-Mexico border. Lomi Kriel, a reporter for the ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what she learned from her investigation.