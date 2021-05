Biden administration to admit 250 asylum-seekers into U.S. per day The Biden administration has agreed to allow up to 7,750 vulnerable migrants stranded in Mexico to enter the U.S. each month as part of negotiations in an ongoing lawsuit brought by American Civil Liberties Union. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest with the new agreement.