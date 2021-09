U.S. tops 40 million confirmed COVID-19 cases following Labor Day weekend The U.S. has recorded more than 40 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. As David Begnaud reports, there are concerns the nation may see more spikes as Americans head back to work and school after Labor Day weekend. Then, Dr. Shikha Jain, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.